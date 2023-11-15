Alix Earle Says This Setting Spray ‘Makes Such a Difference’ for Her Makeup

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Finding a good setting spray is essential and influencer Alix Earle blessed us all with her go-to choice and even gave her followers a little hack to make sure your makeup stays on all day long. In a recent TikTok video, Alix shared that the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray has “changed the way [her] skin looks.” She went as far as to say, “This spray has crack in it.” Even better, Charlotte Tilbury has a limited edition kit available to get two travel-size sprays just in time for the holiday season.

Shop the Charlotte Tilbury Setting Spray Duo Airbrush Flawless For $38.99 on Amazon today!

As for her special hack, the “Get Ready With Me” queen said, “I douse my face in setting spray before doing my makeup. I’ve been trying this out for the past month, and it makes such a difference when doing my makeup.” The Charlotte Tilbury setting spray gift set includes a travel-sized bottle of the Original setting spray and a travel-sized bottle of the rejuvenating White Tea of Bali scented setting spray.

It’s so long-lasting — it acts as an invisible shield to make sure your makeup lasts. No more melting, fading, or creasing! As for ingredients, there’s Japanese green tea to make sure your skin looks ultra-hydrated and aloe vera to ensure smoothness.

After Alix applies her concealer, she sprays another layer before blending it out. “When I tell you, it’s changed the way my skin looks,” she said in the video. “My skin feels like it’s like Hailey Bieber’s. Now that my makeup’s done, I’ll go over it with another layer and it looks so good. Your skin glows from the inside out. don’t know what type of crack is in this, but I love it.”