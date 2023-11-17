Everything To Do at Resorts World During the Formula One World Championship Las Vegas Weekend

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Las Vegas is welcoming countless Formula One fans from all over the world for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is set to begin on November 18. Amid all the fun, Zouk Group Las Vegas has plenty of exciting activities to offer Resorts World patrons all weekend long! Located right on the Las Vegas strip, Resorts World is easily accessible to many unique attractions in Sin City.

As the F1 championship heats up in Nevada this weekend, fans can enjoy several of the Zouk Group’s events. To kick off Race Weekend, patrons can enjoy seeing Travis Scott live at Zouk Nightclub on November 16. Later, on November 17, Zedd and DJ Snake will perform at Zouk to continue the fun. Finally, the nightclub will host a night with Tiësto on November 18. Tickets are now on sale for the night with the “Sicko Mode” rapper and the world-famous DJs.

Additionally, Resorts World is offering several viewing parties for the official race throughout the weekend. Patrons can stop by several venues to tune into the race including Gatsby’s cocktail lounge, Red Tail, Dawg House, eight lounge, and more. The full schedule for the race is as follows: November 16 (opening day), November 17 (qualifying day), and November 18 (race day.) The official race on Saturday will take place in Las Vegas and is scheduled from 10 PM to midnight.

The fun will continue at Resorts World’s Turn 66 event located at the Allē Lounge on 66. The evening is hosted by Richie Akiva and will begin at midnight on November 17 and once more on November 18. The lounge features stunning views of the Las Vegas strip, the anticipated raceway, and the breathtaking views of the desert’s mountains. The highly-anticipated after party is set to go until 6 AM and features in impressive lineup including appearances by: DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak, Guy Gerber, Ruckus, Vice, Kaz James, DJ Tennis, Carlita, Miramar and others.

Come enjoy all Sin City has to offer for Race Weekend at Resorts World!