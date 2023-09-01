Patrick Dempsey Looks McDreamier Than Ever At ‘Ferrari’s Venice Film Festival Premiere: Photos

McDreamy has officially taken over the Venice Film Festival. Patrick Dempsey, 57, was the talk of the town when he appeared at the Venice Film Festival to promote his new movie, Ferrari. From the salt-and-pepper hair to his swoonworthy smile, Patrick fully embraced his silver fox heartthrob status once again in Venice.

It’s been nearly 20 years since Grey’s Anatomy premiered, and Patrick’s still got that “it” factor. The power of McDreamy! “Is… Patrick Dempsey… the internet’s new seasonal daddy?” one fan wrote on X. Another fan responded to the photos, “If I saw those Patrick Dempsey red carpet photos during ovulation week I could’ve moved mountains.”

Patrick is just one of the stars of Michael Mann’s newest film. Ferrari had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Aug. 31. Patrick joined fellow co-star Adam Driver, 39, at the premiere, and his wife, Jillian Dempsey, 57, was by his side.

The Ferrari premiere was one of the first major premieres featuring actors since the SAG-AFTRA strike began in July 2023. Patrick and Adam were able to promote the film in Venice because Ferrari isn’t backed by a major studio. Since the film is an independent release through Neon, Ferrari got an interim agreement for publicity.

The 57-year-old actor plays Piero Taruffi, an Italian racing driver, in the film. The role isn’t too big of a stretch for Patrick considering he’s been involved in the racing world for years. He’s even competed as a racer at pro-am events like 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Patrick notably dyed his hair platinum blonde for the role. He first debuted his shocking hair makeover at the D23 Expo in Sept. 2022 and acknowledged the mixed reactions to his new look. “It’s fun to do something different and, you know, unfortunately or fortunately, I’m known for my hair, so this has really jacked up a lot of people. They don’t know how to embrace it. Either they love it or they hate it,” he told Variety.

Ferrari also stars Penelope Cruz, 49, Shailene Woodley, 31, Gabriel Leone, 30, and Jack O’Connell, 33. The sports film is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2023.