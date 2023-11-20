‘RHOSLC’ Preview: Angie Throws a Wine Glass During Lisa and Monica’s Heated Fight

Image Credit: Bravo

The feud between Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is just getting started. In an exclusive preview of the November 21 episode, the ladies get together for a Pioneer Day themed lunch, but things go completely off the rails when Lisa, 48, and Monica, 40, get into another fight.

“The real nasty b**** here is you,” Monica says to Lisa from across the table. In response, Lisa slams Monica for previously comparing her own mother to serial killer Ted Bundy.

“No, you called your mom Ted Bundy, and anyone that can talk about their mother like that will never be your friend,” Lisa says, adding, “He used to kill people, have sex with them, decapitate them, and eat them. That’s nasty.”

In a confessional, Whitney Rose points out that it was Jeffrey Dahmer who would eat his victims, not Ted Bundy.