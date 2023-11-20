Garth Brooks Gets Emotional as He Says He Wants ‘Queen’ Trisha Yearwood Near Him When He Takes His ‘Last Breath’

Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Shutterstock

This love is everlasting! Garth Brooks, 61, gushed over his wife, Trisha Yearwood, 59, during a November 20 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. When host Kelly Clarkson, 41, asked the singer what it means to be “grateful” around the Thanksgiving holiday, he explained that he is simply “grateful” for “one more day.” The candid moment also led Garth to think of the “future” and the day that he takes his “last” breath.

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” the proud father-of-three said. “So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me.” The 61-year-old appeared to get emotional when talking about finding his wife in the “next” lifetime. “I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next,” Garth added.

After Garth delivered the romantic line about Trisha, Kelly appeared visibly moved and got up from her chair. “Well have a great day everybody!” she joked as she pretended to walk away from the interview. The American Idol alum then told Garth she planned to “cry at lunch” over the adorable anecdote about his 18-year-long marriage. Kelly then admitted that she was “tearing up” along with Garth, who jokingly denied that he was emotional. The talk show host also called Trisha and her husband’s relationship a “beautiful love.”

After video of the moment was shared via Instagram, Kelly’s viewers took to the comments to react to Garth’s emotional speech. “Wish more public figures behaved this way! What a wonderful human,” one admirer penned, while another gushed, “Wow, nothing like hitting the heart strings first thing this morning.” Meanwhile, a third fan was moved to tears by Garth’s appearance on Kelly’s show. “I laughed, I cried, I swayed to the music. I’m so happy I got to see Garth on your show, Kelly,” they wrote.

This is, of course, not the first time that the “Much Too Young” hitmaker has gushed over Trisha in recent months. In August, Garth opened up to US Weekly about depending on Trisha throughout his life. “I was telling somebody the other day, I feel so helpless because there’s nothing I can do without her,” he told the outlet this summer. “There’s nothing I can’t do with her and there’s nothing I can do without her.”

He added that it is a “blessing and a curse” to feel “independent when she’s there” and “so dependent when she’s not there.” Trisha and Garth tied the knot in 2005, following the end of his first marriage to Sandy Mahl in 2001. He welcomed his three daughters — Taylor, August and Allie — with Sandy.