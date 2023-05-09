Garth Brooks’ Wife: Everything To Know About His 2 Marriages

Garth Brooks is a country singer known for his hits “The Dance”, “The Thunder Rolls”, and more.

He has been married to Trisha Yearwood for nearly two decades.

Garth was previously married to the mother of his three children, Sandy Mahl.

He is set to co-host the ACM Awards alongside Dolly Parton on May 11, 2023.

“The Dance” hitmaker, Garth Brooks, 61, is a country music sensation with two Grammy Awards and over a dozen nominations. Many know the singer’s hit songs “The Thunder Rolls,” “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” and more, but he’s also much more than a hit recording artist. Garth has been married to his second wife, Trisha Yearwood, 58, for nearly 20 years, but he was also once married to another woman. Ahead of him co-hosting the ACM Awards with Dolly Parton on May 11, 2023, here is a closer look at Garth’s marital history and family!

Garth Brooks’ Wife, Trisha Yearwood

Garth is not the only musical talent in his relationship, as his wife, Trisha, is also a singer. Some of her songs include “She’s In Love With The Boy,” “How Do I Live,” and more. The 58-year-old is also a Grammy-winning artist with three wins and nearly 30 nominations under her belt. Not only is Trisha a singer, but she’s also an award-winning cooking show host! The beauty has been hosting Trisha’s Southern Kitchen for over 16 seasons and even won the Outstanding Culinary Program Emmy Award in 2013, for her work on the series.



Their Marriage

Trisha and her husband got married in 2005, after they both ended prior marriages. Now, with over 18 years of marriage under their belt, the couple often gushes over their long-marriage via social media. In Dec. 2022, Trisha took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and her hubby during a night on the town. “A special occasion deserves a dress like this and a date like him! xo,” she captioned the snapshot.

Prior to that, the duo co-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May 2021, one year prior to the show ending its long reign on daytime TV. During their episode, Garth and his leading lady gave audience members romantic advice, having just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary (watch here). “I think you got to treat it like a duet,” the Country music hunk said of the key to a successful relationship. “You got to harmonize, you got to make your partner feel like they’re a star. If not, you’re gonna turn into a solo act pretty damn quick, if you know what I mean.”

His Ex-Wife, Sandy Mahl

Prior to Garth’s loved-up marriage with Trisha, he was married to songwriter, Sandy Mahl, 58, from 1986 to 2001. Although their marriage did not last more than 15 years, the former love birds did welcome three children together (more on that below). Sandy and her ex met while he was working at a bouncer at a bar while he was attending Oklahoma State University. They were together for 13 years until the finalized their divorce in 2001, but they un-officially split in 1999. Although Garth moved on and found love once more, Sandy has not re-married.

Garth Brooks’ Kids

Sandy and her former spouse may have not worked out, but they did create an adorable family. Their three grown kids include daughters Taylor (1992), August (1994) and Allie (1996). Allie ended up pursing a career in music like her parents, however, it is unknown what her sisters do. Meanwhile, Trisha has been very open about becoming a stepmom to Garth’s daughters. In May 2021, Trisha spoke to PEOPLE about taking in his girls as her own.

“They let me learn my way and allowed me to be that third parent in their lives,” she told the outlet at the time. “They were a gift that I didn’t know I needed. I didn’t know how much children brought into your life until I got a chance to be a part of their lives.” Allie took to Instagram in June 2021 to celebrate her pops with her sister, August. “Here’s to all the Dads that have always been where they’re needed and to the best one a daughter could ask for,” she captioned the sweet photo.