Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Denies Cheating on Wife Ali Krieger Amid Divorce

Her side. Soccer star Ashlyn Harris broke her silence about her divorce from teammate Ali Krieger and denied cheating on her spouse.

“Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage,” Harris, 38, wrote, in part, in a lengthy message via Instagram on Saturday, November 18. “I was always faithful in my marriage, if not always totally happy.”

Harris filed for divorce from Krieger, 39, in September after nearly four years of marriage. The pair share two children, Sloane, 2, and Ocean, 15 months. Shortly after the filing, multiple sources confirmed to People that Harris had gone on a “first date” with actress Sophia Bush, who filed for divorce from her husband Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, HollywoodLife confirmed.

The timing of Harris and Bush’s romantic connection raised eyebrows, and Krieger fueled the rumors with a cryptic post on October 19 that read, “Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era.”

Harris continued her lengthy statement by giving fans insight into her former relationship with Krieger and how they are moving forward with coparenting after their split.

“Ending a relationship after almost 13 years of friendship, teammate-ship, marriage, and co-parenting (many of them good years) is a decision that was not made lightly,” she wrote. “We agreed to center our children, continue therapy, separate, and to move forward with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy one. This process is never easy, but we were making our way through.”

The athlete assured her “priority” is being a great parent to her kids, continuing, “Despite this current darkness, there have been years of love between us. And our kids are the best part of it all. They deserve two healthy and happy parents, and that’s what matters most. We are all in pain.”

Harris then shifted her focus to the online hate she’s been receiving amid her ongoing divorce.

“I share all of this to remind people that bullying anyone about a personal decision, especially when that bullying is rooted in lies, really hurts,” her post read. “I’m hoping that instead of continuing this cruelty you can remember the simple truth that I’m a human being, a mom, and a good person just trying my best. I’d appreciate if you could take a breath and treat me and my family with some humanity.”