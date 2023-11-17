Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Strong Nation’ Fan Base

Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Travis Kelce is definitely impressed with how powerful his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s fans are. The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, gave the Swifties a positive nod while appearing on Rob Riggle’s Riggle’s Picks podcast on Thursday, November 16. While the tight end mostly avoided talking about his romance with Taylor, 33, the host did joke that he had “a stack of letters here from Swiftie nation” with questions for him.

After the comedian made a mention of “Swiftie nation,” Travis chimed in to mention that he was definitely impressed with the fervor with which Taylor’s fans react to her. “That’s a strong nation too, by the way. That’s one of the strongest I’ve ever run into,” he said.

Ultimately though, it did just seem like Rob and his co-hosts were simply joking around. They made quips about Swifties asking about football, and they quickly moved on. While the hosts made references to him dating Taylor after the interview, that was the only moment that he discussed his relationship with the popstar in any capacity.

The interview did come after Travis’ trip down to South America to see Taylor perform her “Eras Tour” concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina. At the show, Taylor changed a line from “Karma” to reference Travis. After she changed the words to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” the tight end discussed the lyric change on his New Heights podcast. “I had no clue… well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth still shocked me,” he said.

Travis and Taylor’s romance has certainly been heating up! The couple also seems to be getting more serious. Taylor’s parents will reportedly meet Travis’ parents when the Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. It is a very special occasion as Travis will also be playing against his brother Jason Kelce, who is the center for the Eagles.