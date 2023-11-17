Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Sons With Rare Photo of Them Together Ahead of Giving Birth to Twins

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Kailyn Lowry, 31, is a mother-of-five who’s about to become a mom of seven! And ahead of the birth of her twins with Elijah Scott, she took to Instagram with a sweet photo of her boys Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, Creed, 3, and infant Rio for a fun group photo to commemorate World Prematurity Day. In the photo, which you can SEE HERE, all five boys each wore a black t shirt and cuddled up for fall snapshot on the porch, turning their attention to baby Rio. “#worldprematurityday for Isaac, Rio & all the premature babies,” she captioned the pic, alongside purple heart, praying, and sparkling star emojis.

Many of Kailyn’s 4.5 million followers on the platform rushed to the comments thread to gush over the sweet photo of the boys. “Happy Preemie Day my little Warriors! I am also a preemie baby, Born 2lbs 9oz ,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “You have the sweetest family! So excited for your newest additions.” A third observed, “You sure do make some cute kids.”

The Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed she’s pregnant with Elijah’s twins on the October 27 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. “We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” she joked of her recent trip to Thailand. Jokes aside, the reality TV star had a different theory about when she got pregnant. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea,” she said.

Kailyn shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez. Her current boyfriend, Elijah, fathered little Rio and her yet-to-be born twins. But not everyone is thrilled about her latest pregnancy. In hilariously candid comments, her eldest son pooh-poohed the idea.

“I think mom should stop having kids,” Issac laughed after it was revealed that the twins are boys. “Because there’s gonna be more boys, and more and more.”