Joy Behar Reveals Why She Doesn’t Want Taylor Swift to End Up With Travis Kelce

Image Credit: Broadway World/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Joy Behar didn’t mince words when throwing out an opinion on why she thinks Taylor Swift shouldn’t end up with NFL star Travis Kelce. During a recent episode of The View, Joy cited “disparaging comments about women” he seems to have written via social media in 2010. “Here’s one of his tweets, ‘Damn, the Clippers girls gotta be the girls that don’t make the Lakers team ’cause they was all ugly,'” she read during the Thursday, November 16 show. Another read, “Why can’t girls hide they back fat?” And yet another read, “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

Joy, clearly put off by the backwards comments, slammed the NFL star’s alleged “obsession” with the girls “not looking good” and added, “He’s illiterate, is more to the point.” Not to be misunderstood, the talk show icon also explained why she feels so strongly. “I’m a Swiftie,” she said. “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t agree with Joy’s harsh assessment of the Super Bowl-winning champ. She defended the athlete by challenging Joy to find a “high school boy who hasn’t said something stupid about girls.”

“Young people do young people stuff,” Whoopi remarked. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Travis and Taylor were first linked in September, two months after he attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City. The tight end had clearly manifested the relationship-to-be, stating during a July episode of his New Heights podcast that he wanted to give the “Bad Blood” singer his phone number on a friendship bracelet.

Though it didn’t happen at the time, the duo reportedly began “quietly” hanging out in September, per The Messenger. More recently, the singer was seen running to Travis for a passionate make out session after a show in Argentina, confirming that the relationship has become serious.