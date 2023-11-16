‘Selling Sunset’ Star Bre Tiesi Claims Michael B. Jordan Was Bad in Bed

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Bre Tiesi claimed that she had slept with Michael B. Jordan during season 7 of Selling Sunset, but the reality star shared more of her opinions on the actor’s abilities during the reunion episode on Wednesday, November 15. Host Tan France conducted a lie detector test and read fan-submitted questions, and one person asked Bre, 32, how the Black Panther star, 36, is in bed.

After Tan read the question asking if Michael was “good in bed,” Bre began to laugh and buried her head in her hands, before she gave her response. She chuckled as she finally gave way and admitted her feelings. “I’m going to be in so much trouble,” she quipped, per People. “No.”

Before Bre gave her answer, Tan had egged her on a little bit to let her know that he was also very curious. “I kind of want to know for myself. He’s my hall pass,” he quipped. After the reality star’s answer, the polygraph reader showed that she had been telling the truth.

After making her admission, Bre apologized. “I’m sorry, babe,” she remarked. “I crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.” Tan chimed in to say “and guys.”

Bre’s admission about her hookup with Michael came during an episode where she was discussing potential celebrity hookups with her co-stars Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause. During the conversation, the Creed actor came up, and Bre said, “I could do that, and I’ve done that.”

She later clarified her comments and said that she didn’t necessarily think the admission would make the cut in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. She also gave some insight into another part of the conversation that didn’t make the episode. “I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it,” she told the outlet, referring to herself having a baby with Nick Cannon.

Speaking of Nick, Bre also shared more details about her relationship status with the Wild ‘N Out star during this season. She revealed that she still dates as she pleases. During season 6, she also revealed that the comedian (and father of 12) doesn’t have to pay child support.