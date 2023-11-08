Bre Tiesi Talks Michael B. Jordan Hookup Comment From ‘Selling Sunset’: ‘I Know Better’

Image Credit: Greg Gayne/Netflix, Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Bre Tiesi never thought her comments about an alleged hookup with Michael B. Jordan would be broadcast, the Selling Sunset star claims in a new interview. In a season seven episode, she seemingly told co-stars Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Chrishell Stause about a hookup with the Creed star as they laughed over dinner. “We were all having girl talk, and we were sitting and resetting the cameras — it wasn’t a conversation that was technically…” she trailed off during a recent interview with ETOnline. She gestured to indicate that she believed it was an off-camera discussion.

Still, she admitted that she “knows better” than to assume it wouldn’t get out. “I know better and that’s my own fault,” she conceded. “I know better.” Still, she hopes for some “slack” for the slip-up. “Technically I was in my first reality season, so give me a little slack,” she pointed out during the lively on-camera interview. “I’ve definitely learned a lot these last two seasons.”

The scene in question had the reality stars discussing who they’d “sleep with, celebrity-wise,” when Michael’s name was dropped. “I could do that, and I’ve done that,” Bre jumped in, laughing.

In her interview with ET, the mom of one also shared that other parts of the conversation weren’t included in the clip that was ultimately broadcast. “I was actually having a conversation and I had said that I had had a baby with my celebrity crush, but that didn’t make it,” she confessed, alluding to her child with serial dad Nick Cannon.

“You know, there’s other things that happen in these conversations but remember, we want to make a good show,” she explained. “Whatever makes it, makes it and whatever doesn’t, doesn’t. But also, that wasn’t my intention.” When pressed on when the alleged Michael B. Jordan hookup could have happened, she balked.

“We’re not going to get into that too much,” she told the outlet with a laugh.