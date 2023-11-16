Kim Kardashian Admits She Doesn’t Like Cheese on Pizza & Only Eats the Bread

Image Credit: Brian To/Fox/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Everybody has strong opinions on pizza and their habits. Some people ignore the crust, some think it’s the best part, some people like pineapple on pizza, and others can’t stand the thought of it. Kim Kardashian revealed her own thoughts and feelings about pizza, mainly that she’s not a fan of cheese, during the new episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, November 16.

Kim ordered some ‘za while she was staying in New York City, which is arguably the greatest place in the world for pizza. As the reality star grabbed a slice, she proceeded to remove the cheese from the top of it. “Is it weird that I don’t like the cheese on pizza? I just like the bread,” she said, per Us Weekly. She grabbed a second slice and proceeded to eat it sans cheese.

Given what she revealed in the new episode, it’s safe to say that Kim’s favorite part of the pizza is the crust. While some people may not totally agree with her opinion on the tasty food, the SKIMs founder has not shied away from showing off her fondness for pizza in the past. She’s thrown pizza parties for her kids, and she’s been seen enjoying a slice here and there over the years.

Back when Kim was dating Pete Davidson, the two of them were seen enjoying pizza together on quite a few occasions. Even after the 2022 Met Gala, Kim revealed that she opted to go grab some pies from Joe’s Pizza and doughnuts from the Doughnuttery in an Instagram Live.

While Kim didn’t specify if she had any preferences for toppings (besides not liking cheese), her sister Kourtney Kardashian has given fans some insight when she shared her sister’s favorite “Vegan Summer Pizza” on her Poosh website. Her personal chef Gabe Galvez has revealed the vegan dish is prepared with a cauliflower crust and has basil pesto, sundried tomatoes, artichokes, corn, arugula, and even some mozzarella cheese.