Sharon Osbourne Reveals Whitney Houston Once Accused Her of Trying to Hook Up With Bobby Brown

Image Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock / Agf/Shutterstock / Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sharon Osbourne opened up about the time that Whitney Houston accused her of trying to seduce her husband, Bobby Brown, during an episode of The Osbournes podcast on Tuesday, November 14. The episode focused on wild celebrity encounters and her kids encouraged her to share the story about the late “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer.

Sharon revealed that she and Whitney crossed paths while she was hosting the Dueling Divas event for VH1. During the soundcheck, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby came and sat with her, which caught the singer’s attention. “I was at soundcheck, and Whitney was up on stage doing her soundcheck, and her little girl obviously liked watching The Osbournes, and she came up and sat next to me. Gorgeous little thing. And then, suddenly, her dad came and sat the other side of me,” she said. “Whitney’s up there singing, and then she stops singing, and the track’s still going, and so slowly, the track stops.”

After Whitney stopped singing, Sharon said that the singer confronted her from the stage. “She goes, ‘Mrs. Osbourne, are you trying to f**k my husband?'” she said. The Osbournes star said that she told Whitney, “No, please! I’m not.”

Sharon admitted that she went to tell Whitney that she didn’t have any ulterior motives sitting with Bobby. “I went running, running down the aisle. I’m like, ‘No, no, no! You don’t understand! No, no, no. I wasn’t!'” she said. “She goes, ‘Let me see that ring,’ and she looks at the ring. I said, ‘I’d love you to have it.'”

The former The Talk host said she gave her the ring and tried to reassure her. “I gave her the ring, threw it at her. I said, ‘I promise you. I’m not interested in your husband. I’m married,'” she recalled. She said that Whitney then went back to her dressing room shortly after.

Despite the awkward confrontation, Sharon did say that she ran into Whitney a few more times over the years, and she only had very nice things to say about her, as did Kelly Osbourne. “She was just a very nice lady,” Sharon said.