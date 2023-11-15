Kourtney Kardashian Throws Travis Barker a Thanksgiving-Themed Birthday Dinner After Giving Birth

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Happy birthday, Travis Barker! As the blink-182 drummer celebrated his 48th birthday, his wife Kourtney Kardashian, 44, made him an unforgettable dinner for his special day on Tuesday, November 14. The reality star threw him a Thanksgiving dinner-themed birthday celebration, and each of them shared glimpses of the meal on their Instagram Stories. Kourtney went all out for the extravagant meal, and it definitely seemed like Travis had a fabulous birthday.

Kourtney went all out and even prepared a small menu listing all of the different food items, seen in one of the photos, which you can see here, via People. Seeing as Travis is vegan, all of the food fit within his dietary restrictions, including pumpkin bread, turkey seitan, “corn ribs,” brussell sprouts, and vegan spins on mac and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Kourtney showed off the food and display in a video, set to Frank Sinatra’s take on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” The food looked delicious, and she showed off a centerpiece with a cornucopia’s worth of food, with large knives sticking out of them. “Vegan Thanksgiving for my baby’s birthday,” Kourtney wrote alongside the menu, while also tagging Chef Khristianne U.

Travis showed that he was very thankful for his beautiful birthday dinner. Alongside one of his photos, he wrote, “Most amazing dinner.” He tagged his wife and a few other folks who were presumably at the dinner. He also posted a look at the extravagant centerpiece and a piece of wall art that was displayed, while tagging Kourt.

The vegan dinner wasn’t the only birthday surprise that Kourtney had for her husband. She also posted a throwback photo of herself posing topless with Travis on Instagram to commemorate his special day. In the caption, she wrote a loving tribute to the blink-182 drummer. “To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” she wrote. ” I love you beyond words, forever.”