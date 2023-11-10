Travis Barker Blasted by Fans for Practicing the Drums While Kourtney Was Presumably in Labor

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Travis Barker is a dedicated musician, but some fans think he took a practice session too far. The Blink-182 rock star shared a TikTok video of himself playing a small drum in what appeared to be the delivery room where his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, gave birth to their baby boy.

“Practicing my [baby’s] heartbeat,” Travis captioned his post on November 9. In the clip, viewers could see that he was surrounded by medical equipment, such as sterile wipes and a digital monitor.

Though the “All the Small Things” artist had nothing but good intentions, several social media users felt his actions weren’t respectful to Kourtney, 44.

“I would literally be so annoyed, I couldn’t do it,” one commenter wrote. “I love Travis, but this would seriously test my patience,” another added, whereas a third didn’t hold back in claiming, “The greatest ick of all time.”

Less than a week prior, Kourtney gave birth to her and Travis’ first child, a son named Rocky 13 Barker, PEOPLE reported on November 4. The news came the same week when Travis and Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner were spotted arriving at a hospital in Los Angeles, where Kourtney presumably was.

The happy parents now have a huge blended family, as they share their respective children from previous relationships. Kourtney shares Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s pregnancy journey wasn’t an easy ride. The Kardashians star faced criticism for giving birth in her 40s, and she underwent an emergency fetal surgery in September. The frightening experience left Kourtney shaken, but she and her baby fortunately recovered, the Lemme founder pointed out in a lengthy Instagram announcement.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney explained. “I am eternally grateful to my husband, who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this. As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”