Patrick Mahomes Says He’s Worn the Same Pair of Underwear for Every Football Game

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pro athletes are just as prone to superstitions as the fans are. While everyone has their own beliefs and lucky charms, Patrick Mahomes confirmed that he wears the same pair of underwear for every game of his professional career. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, opened up about his habit during an appearance on ESPN’s ManningCast during the Denver Broncos-Buffalo Bills game on Monday, November 13.

As the three NFL greats got into superstitions, the Mannings asked Patrick about whether it was true that he wore the same pair of underwear for each game, and he confirmed it was true. “First, my wife Brittany got them for me. I’m not throwing y’all down, but I have to wear them. At the same time, I threw them on that first season. We had a pretty good season that season,” he explained. “As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

While it may not sound like the most hygienic decision (especially considering that Patrick has played in the NFL since 2017), he explained that it’s not as gross as it sounds. “I only wear them for game day though. So they’re not too worn down. They’re not like these nasty [underwear],” he said. “I clean them. I wash them every once in a while at least.”

Even though the QB said that he keeps them clean, he did reveal that if the Chiefs are doing well, he may put off the laundry on them for a while. “If we’re on a hot streak, I can’t wash them. I got to keep it rolling,” he said. So they not be squeaky clean if the Chiefs have been winning for a few weeks.

The rumor about Patrick wearing the same underwear over and over went back to his backup quarterback Chris Henne, who played for the Chiefs from 2018 to 2023, speaking about it on The Adam Schefter Podcast in February. “Same pair of underwear, which probably not a lot of people know, on game day,” he revealed. “He’s been wearing it since I’ve been a part of it.