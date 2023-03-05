Travis Kelce Impersonates Patrick Mahomes In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Opening Monologue

Fresh off his Super Bowl LVII win, Travis Kelce took over the stage at Studio 8-H to host Saturday Night Live for the first time. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proved he has some comedic chops along with his world class athleticism, as he wowed the crowd with his hilarious sketch performances. But it was Travis’ gut-busting monologue that included one of the funniest jokes of the night: his impersonation of his teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Travis poked fun at the Super Bowl MVP’s unique voice, which is often compared to Kermit the Frog, with a quick and hilarious imitation of it. The audience roared with laughter as Travis smiled like he knew it would be a hit! Check it out above!

The 33-year-old pro football player, who was joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini as the musical guest, also introduced his family during the monologue, as his mom Donna, dad Ed and brother, Jason Kelce, who lost to Travis in the Super Bowl while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, were seated in the audience.

some special guests in the audience ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KJ24RIN7MZ — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

“You know, people keep asking me what it was like to beat my brother in the Super Bowl, and it was pretty awkward,” Travis said as the camera panned to as Jason, pretending to pout. “Especially because after the game, we had to ride home together. Our mom drove us there in her minivan.”

“Jason and I have actually been playing football together since we were little kids, and he was always better than me at everything,” Travis continued with another coy smile. “In high school, he was an honor student, and I got kicked off the team because I failed French … and English too, but French sounds way better. Then when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana. So, it just goes to show you if you smoke weed and you’re bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice.”