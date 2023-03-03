Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Hold Hands In NYC After He Confirms Relationship: Photos

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are practically inseparable after the actor confirmed his romance with the country star in new comments! The Outer Banks star, 30, and his new leading lady, 29, were seen linking hands while stepping out for a casual walk in New York City on Friday, ahead of her planned March 4 performance on Saturday Night Live. The singer rocked a chic half black, half tan trench coat paired with white pants and a white shirt. She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and a green baseball cap and accessorized with a couple of necklaces and a pair of sunglasses. Chase was equally laid back in a black hoodie, red and white baseball cap, and beige pants. He accessorized with multicolored sneakers.

The appearance comes after Chase confirmed he and the country crooner are dating in a March 3 interview on the TODAY show. When Sheinelle Jones mentioned they were dating, he uttered a simple, “mhm.” When Sheinelle later noted Kelsea’s upcoming appearance on SNL, he admitted he’s a fan. “Absolutely I’m a fan,” he said. “Yeah, who isn’t a fan?”

Chase and Kelsea were seen snuggling up and even kissing at a New York Rangers game on Thursday, March 2 as their romance heats up. Kelsea has been working through what she’s called a “nasty” divorce from Morgan Evans, which she finalized back in November of 2022. “I didn’t want to have a wedding. I swore I would never get married,” she told Alex Cooper during a February appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. “I think he loved me more at 23,” she added. “And I love me more at 29.”

She confirmed that it had become “nasty” when asked. “As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” she said. “How was I married to ​this person for this long and had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Chase clapped back via social media in a Feb. 21 post. “If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps,” he wrote in part. “All I ask is if that you’re on my pages, please don’t be mean. Don’t be mean to Kelsea, don’t be mean to each other. Life’s too short.” Kelsea later unfollowed him on the platform.