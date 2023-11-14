Keke Palmer’s Mom Says She ‘Feared’ for Her Daughter’s Life Amid Darius Jackson Romance

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer, 30, filed for custody of her son, Leo, 8 mos., last week in addition to filing a restraining order against his father, Darius Jackson. A few days later, on November 13, the Nope star’s mother, Sharon Palmer, reacted to the ongoing drama with Keke’s ex during an interview with RadarOnline. During the candid conversation, Sharon responded to TMZ‘s video of a conversation she had with Darius over the phone.

“You will hear him being told to leave several times,” she alleged to the tabloid. “The point where I am cussing came in after 2 mins of him refusing to leave.” Sharon also noted that Darius was reportedly “recording me illegally,” and added that “California is a consent state.” Keke’s mom went on to claim that Darius “does not care about the law” and that, “most abuser (sic) don’t care about the law.”

Later in the interview, the proud mom claimed that Leo’s dad allegedly “would not leave” Keke’s house and “was not invited in.” Keke’s mom concluded the statement by noting that she “feared for” her daughter’s “life.” That same day, TMZ published a video of a phone call that Darius allegedly had with Sharon amid ongoing drama with Keke. “You m*********** you better watch out!” a woman could be heard shouting. Meanwhile, Darius could be heard asking “where’s my baby?”

As mentioned above, Keke filed a restraining order against her ex on November 9, in addition to requesting sole custody of their son, as confirmed by NBC News. Judge Wendy L. Wilcox granted Keke the restraining order and also granted the 30-year-old temporary sole custody of Leo with “no visitation” for Darius, per docs obtained by the outlet. In the filing, Keke reportedly claimed that her ex has been “even more unhinged, volatile and dangerous” since their split in early October.

Keke also stated that Leo helped her end the relationship with Darius per the documents obtained by NBC News. “It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse,” she penned last week. “Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence.” The former Nickelodeon actress welcomed her son in February with Darius after dating for over one year.

The same evening that Keke filed the restraining order and the documents for sole custody of her son, Darius took to social media to share a photo of baby Leo. “I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned the snapshot on November 9. Meanwhile, the father-of-one reportedly denied Keke’s allegations four days later to TMZ. That same day, Sharon took to Instagram to share a video on the ongoing drama and expressed her love for Keke. “…my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it. i won’t take this laying down anymore IM DONE !” she captioned the clip. A hearing for the case has been scheduled for December 5.