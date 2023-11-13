Taylor Lautner and Wife Tay Dome Reveal Biggest Lesson They’ve Learned in Marriage Amid Their 1st Anniversary

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Taylor Lautner, 31, and his wife Tay Dome, 26, have been married for exactly one year — and they’re already learning lessons from the union. Among the biggest, according to a new interview with the couple, is the time honored “communication is key.” “We kind of knew that throughout our relationship,” Tay told PEOPLE for a joint interview published just two days after their November 11 anniversary. “I mean, we’ve been together for almost six years.”

But, she added, it’s not quite that simple — they do have different styles of communication. “Taylor and I have very different communication styles,” she said of her hunky husband. “And so when we do get in a … I don’t even want to say an argument, because we don’t really argue. But when we do get in a conversation or disagreement, whatever, and we’re talking through it, he knows that I go mute and don’t really speak. And Taylor can process his emotions.”

The Twilight icon admitted this can be hard on him. “It is frustrating because it’s like I want to talk about everything right then and there, and get it over with,” he explained to the outlet. “And I want to know her feelings. I know she’s upset. I’m like, ‘Just tell me.’ But she just goes blank and she needs to take a step back to take a moment to process and think and realize exactly what she’s feeling,” he related. “So as soon as we figured out each other’s different communication styles, now it’s a whole lot easier to get through those conversations.”

Despite being told that the first year of their marriage would be the hardest, the happy couple insists they simple haven’t hit a rough patch yet. “We’ve been warned by so many people like family, friends, ‘First year marriage. You know, it’s the hardest,'” Taylor said. “And we were like, ‘Really? Okay.'”

So how do the lovebirds respond to the warnings? “We giggle,” Tay said. “We’re like, ‘When’s it coming? We’re just waiting.'”