Taylor Lautner’s fiancée Taylor Dome Admits She Had A Crush On Robert Pattinson During ‘Twilight’ Years: Watch

Image Credit: Tammie Arroyo/Shutterstock

Taylor Lautner‘s fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome is coming clean: She was Team Edward. In a hilarious video posted to her Instagram page on June 29, Tay, 24, made a video to the viral sound that instructs people to show their childhood crush and then the person they ended up with. When it was time for the first part, Tay shared two pictures of Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, in the Twilight movies. Then, of course, she showed snapshots of Taylor — including their engagement announcement photo — for the latter part of the ironic video. “i think it’s time to come clean…”she captioned the comical clip.

Fans and friends alike went wild over the video, and even Taylor, 29, himself reacted. “bout time I won something,” he quipped. Taylor notoriously played Jacob Black in the popular 2000s movie franchise and was Edward Cullen’s enemy for a number of reasons, including the fact that Edward won over Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart. Several celebrities also commented some sort of enthused response, including actor Gregg Sulkin, Bachelor alumna Madi Prewett, and professional makeup artist Jaclyn Hill.

It was just a few months ago that Taylor admitted to Kelly Clarkson on her talk show that he was well aware that his new fiancée was Team Edward. “She was Team Edward. She’s made up for it. I’m allowing her to make that mistake — it’s in her past,” he confessed. “So she’s good now, but she was not Team Jacob unfortunately. Still love her.”

The adorable couple announced their engagement in Nov. 2021 with a beautiful photo of themselves kneeling down together in front of a lit fireplace surrounded by roses and rose petals. “my absolute best friend I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” Taylor wrote with the picture. Taylor shared the same image and wrote, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

The couple was first linked in Sept. 2018 after they attended a wedding together. They went Instagram official on Halloween that year, sharing an image of their joint costumes. Taylor’s younger sister, Makena Lautner, originally introduced the pair. “She was like, ‘I have an idea,'” Taylor said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, recalling how he was set up with his future wife. “She’s like, ‘Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, I’ll bring Tay, she’ll just be one of them and you guys can just meet.'” And the rest, as they say, is history!