Kelly Clarkson ‘Honored’ By Talk Show’s Ratings As It’s Reported She May Take Over Ellen’s Time Slot

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show is on top right now! The dynamic host, HL has learned EXCLUSIVELY, is thrilled by her show’s high ratings. Would she want to take Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot?

Iconic singer, groundbreaking American Idol winner, and the host of an incredible breakout talk show — Kelly Clarkson is doing it all. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been dominating the daytime ratings, and for that, Kelly feels totally “honored,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, it’s even beating out The Ellen DeGeneres Show, something that could change everything for her. With just one year left in Ellen‘s contract, rumor has it that Kelly could take over her coveted 3:00pm slot.

Would she do it? The source says that Kelly doesn’t want to get ahead of herself. “Kelly is always thinking outside the box, so it’s no surprise TV insiders are making their own predictions about what could happen if, and when, there comes a point that Ellen’s contract ends. But it would be totally premature to assume anything at this time,” our insider explained, adding that it’s not even on Kelly’s “radar.” For now, Kelly’s focused on the present: her “success” and “putting out a show where people can feel connected to one another.”

And what a success it’s been! The Kelly Clarkson Show has been beating Ellen in the ratings for two consecutive weeks. The show, which premiered in September 2019, became an instant hit. Kelly’s a bubbly and thoughtful interviewer who truly connects with her guests. And those “Kellyoke” segments, in which Kelly does gorgeous covers of hit songs? A classic. Kelly even won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020, and was also nominated for Outstanding Talk Show/Entertainment.

“Kelly has so much to celebrate and couldn’t be prouder,” the source said. It’s not just about her ratings or awards. Kelly was able to keep her staff employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “When everybody went into quarantine and most shows shut down, The Kelly Clarkson Show continued production,” the insider noted. “Eventually, they were able to go back to their studio when nobody else did and even added a virtual audience so guests could feed off the energy during musical performances.”

Another reason to celebrate? NBCUniversal has renewed The Kelly Clarkson Show through 2023 due to Kelly’s sky-high ratings! Even if she doesn’t score the Ellen time slot, Kelly’s here to stay.