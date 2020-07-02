Kelly Clarkson belted out the beautiful ballad ‘It’s Quiet Uptown’ from the Tony-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ during her latest installment of ‘Kellyoke’ on her daytime talk show. Watch her moving performance!

It’s quiet uptown, save for Kelly Clarkson‘s stunning voice. The talented daytime talk show host, 38, gave a moving performance of the song “It’s Quiet Uptown” from the 11-time Tony-winning musical Hamilton during her recent ‘Kellyoke’ segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The heartbreaking ballad is featured in the second act of the show, and rarely leaves a dry eye among audience members.

The song is a familiar tune for Kelly, how previously belted the lyrics on The Hamilton Mixtape in 2016. The album featured songs from the musical performed by various artists, including John Legend, The Roots, Sia, and many more. Kelly was definitely in good company on the album, and also with her guests during the July 2 episode of her talk show.

Kelly not only sang one of Hamilton‘s most beloved song, she spoke with the original cast members and dug up some fun, behind-the-scenes stories. Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo and more joined the interview to dish on who would start the dance parties backstage, who would let a curse words slip after flubbing a line, and more! “Chris [Jackson, who played George Washington in the show] will curse the most backstage after messing up on stage,” Lin revealed of his longtime friend and Hamilton costar.

The group interview and performance comes just before a filmed version of the Hamilton show debuts on Disney+ on July 3. The film is not an adaptation of the musical, but instead features the entire original cast performing the whole show on stage. This time, audiences will see the performers singing, dancing, and telling the story of the forgotten founding father, Alexander Hamilton, closeup.

During its run on Broadway, Hamilton quickly became a phenomenon, relaying the history of the White founders of America with actors of color playing the leading and supporting roles — America today telling the story of American then. The show won a whopping 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and has since gone on to see major success with its national tour and more. For fans who couldn’t get a seat in the theater, Hamilton will hit Disney+ tomorrow, July 3. Don’t throw away your shot to see the show!