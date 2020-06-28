Kelly Clarkson: Why She Thanked Husband Brandon Blackstock In Her Daytime Emmys Speech After Filing For Divorce

Kelly Clarkson proved she has no ill-feelings towards her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock when she thanked him in her Emmy’s speech — here’s why she did it!

Kelly Clarkson, 38, is so grateful for her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 43, that she thanked him in her Emmy acceptance speech. The American Idol alum gave her ex a shoutout in her June 27 thank-you message on Twitter after winning the “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” award. A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively why she thanked Brandon, just weeks after filing for divorce. “Kelly thanked Brandon in her speech because she is very thankful for everything he’s done for her career,” the source dished.

“He has helped make almost every decision since they met. She knows he always has her best interest at heart when it comes to her business and as of right now and he’s been there for many big decisions in her career.” The source also told HL that the reality star turned TV personality even credits “a lot of her successes” to her music manager ex-hubby.

“He really helped drive her career to the next level. It’s clear he wants her to succeed and do well and he’s always believed in her talents. Divorce shouldn’t change that.” The former couple, who tied the knot in 2013, and share their two children River, 6, and Remington, 4, filed for divorce earlier this month.

The former couple filed for divorce earlier this month, though documents don't indicate why the couple is splitting – just that the curtain has fallen on their marriage. The split comes seemingly out of nowhere. During the Dec. 22, 2019 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly spoke with The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli. During the talk, Kelly indicated that her sex life was still on fire. "Well, Brynn, I was single for many years, so I have children. And how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That's not a lie. That's real, and it's not weird. It's natural."

Nevertheless, it’s unlikely the split will come between their friendship. In her Emmy’s acceptance speech she tweeted, “Thank you so much to @BBlackstock [Brandon’s Twitter handle] for believing in me & convincing me to do [The Kelly Clarkson Show],” she wrote. The songstress also gave special thanks to her assistant, Tricia, “for being the greatest friend/assistant” and added the hashtags “#BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor” and “#DaytimeEmmys2020.”