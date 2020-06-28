Kelly Clarkson: Why She Thanked Husband Brandon Blackstock In Her Daytime Emmys Speech After Filing For Divorce
Kelly Clarkson proved she has no ill-feelings towards her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock when she thanked him in her Emmy’s speech — here’s why she did it!
Kelly Clarkson, 38, is so grateful for her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, 43, that she thanked him in her Emmy acceptance speech. The American Idol alum gave her ex a shoutout in her June 27 thank-you message on Twitter after winning the “Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host” award. A source close to the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively why she thanked Brandon, just weeks after filing for divorce. “Kelly thanked Brandon in her speech because she is very thankful for everything he’s done for her career,” the source dished.
“He has helped make almost every decision since they met. She knows he always has her best interest at heart when it comes to her business and as of right now and he’s been there for many big decisions in her career.” The source also told HL that the reality star turned TV personality even credits “a lot of her successes” to her music manager ex-hubby.
“He really helped drive her career to the next level. It’s clear he wants her to succeed and do well and he’s always believed in her talents. Divorce shouldn’t change that.” The former couple, who tied the knot in 2013, and share their two children River, 6, and Remington, 4, filed for divorce earlier this month.