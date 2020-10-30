Kelly Clarkson Channels Meryl Streep As Madeline Ashton For ‘Death Becomes Her’ Halloween Costume

Kelly Clarkson looked positively deadly as Meryl Streep’s Madeline Ashton from the 1992 film ‘Death Becomes Her.’ Check out her full costume!

Kelly Clarkson has done it again! The stunning and talented host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, 38, completely transformed into Meryl Streep‘s character, Madeline Ashton, from the 1992 Robert Zemeckis film Death Becomes Her for Halloween! The American Idol alum looked positively deadly in her sparkling gown with a white feather boa, the costume Meryl wears in the opening number of the film.

Kelly also wore a voluminous blonde wig, totally nailing the look. She got everything right, down to the small details of beautiful, silver chandelier earrings. Fans were all about the ’90s throwback, and it isn’t the first time that Kelly has taken inspiration from the respective decade.

During the 2019 Halloween episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s inaugural season, Kelly dressed as Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus. The role was originally played by none other than Bette Midler in the 1993 film co-starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Kelly even wore a giant red wig, completely emulating Bette’s wickedly wonderful character.

Although she’s glammed-up for Halloween today, Kelly has been sporting some incredibly fashionable threads for other hosting gigs! The “Miss Independent” singer wore a slew of stunning looks during her time hosting the Billboard Music Awards on October 14. From performance looks like her gold gown, to host-with-the-most threads like her dazzling black dress, Kelly absolutely sparkled throughout the night.

But for today’s Halloween episode, Kelly did a perfect job emulating Meryl Streep’s character from the ’90s film. Not only was Kelly done-up like Meryl’s character, the entire set to Kelly’s show also looked just like some of the iconic scenes from the movie. The wild film follows Madeline after she takes a potion to never grow older — the only catch, she’s technically dead! What ensues is a string of wild shenanigans that also feature co-stars Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini! Kelly perfectly captured Meryl’s look from the film and we cannot wait to see what she comes up with next year!