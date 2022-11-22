Taylor Lautner Goes Shirtless As Wife Taylor Dome Rocks Swimsuit In 1st Photo From Honeymoon

The newlyweds soaked in some sun, as they enjoyed a vacation in Mexico, after getting married in a romantic ceremony in California.

November 22, 2022 3:13PM EST
Image Credit: HEM / BACKGRID

Taylor Lautner and his wife Taylor “Tay” Dome seem like they’re having a great time on their honeymoon! Tay, 25, grabbed onto the Twilight star’s arm as they walked along the shore during their getaway to Mexico. Both Taylor, 30, and his new wife were clearly enjoying the gorgeous weather as they strolled down the beach in their swimsuits.

Taylor and Tay both had big smiles on as they walked down the beach together. (HEM / BACKGRID)

The Abduction actor showed off his abs, as he went shirtless walking down the beach. Taylor also rocked a light blue bathing suit and accessorized with a tropical necklace for the beach date. Tay looked gorgeous as she wore a very light green one-piece swimsuit as they walked along the water. The couple looked so in love, as they soaked in the sun together.

Taylor and the influencer/registered nurse celebrated their wedding at Epoch Estate Wines on Saturday, November 12. Tay stunned in a Winnie Couture dress, while the actor rocked a black Dolce And Gabbana tux with a bow tie. Tay had shared a wide shot of her dress flowing in the wind and appropriately captioned it “butterfly bride” on Instagram. The pair’s wedding photos were shared by VogueTay described the wedding as a “fairytale” to the outlet. “Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything,” she said.

Taylor and Tay pose on the red carpet for the 2022 CMT Awards. (Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

The Twilight star also felt like the pair had a “perfect” wedding. “I could’ve been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal. The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos’ made it feel like a dream,” he told Vogue.

Taylor announced that he proposed to his then-girlfriend on November 11, 2021. He laid out an intimate proposal to Tay with candles and rose petals in their kitchen, and he gushed about the future Mrs. Taylor Lautner in his caption. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” he wrote on Instagram.

 

