Taylor Lautner Reveals Fiancée Tay Dome Is A Big ‘Twilight’ Fan, But She’s ‘Not Team Jacob’

Taylor Lautner chatted with ‘Today’s Jason Kennedy about his worldwide ‘Twilight’ fame, his break from acting, his recent engagement, and more.

Millions of people love Twilight, including Taylor Lautner‘s fiancée, Tay Dome, 24. The actor, 29, revealed to Jason Kennedy on Today Thursday, January 27 that his soon-to-be-wife loves the Twilight franchise — but was a supporter of Robert Pattinson‘s Edward Cullen over Taylor’s Jacob Black. “I’m gonna call her out here. She was not team Jacob,” Taylor said with a laugh. “She is marrying the other team. She was team Edward. Still is.”

Although Taylor emphasized that Tay was “a die-hard team Edward,” he’s “converted her” onto team Jacob amidst the couple’s beautiful romance. “She was a large part of getting me back to where I am today.”

Our friend @JasonKennedy1 spoke with “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner in a revealing conversation about the pressures of fame, his return to acting, and finding love. pic.twitter.com/KwFsQxqYlA — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) January 27, 2022

Taylor also spoke to Jason, 40, about dealing with the worldwide Twilight fame and his decision to step away from acting in recent years. “Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can,” he said. “It also can disappear overnight. When I was 16, 17, waking up, just trying to go out for a walk or for a date, I have 12 cars outside my house following me. In the moment, it got frustrating. You just wanted to live a normal life. But when that’s taken away from you at all, you start to question yourself and started to be like, ‘Oh do people not care about me anymore?’ ” Taylor further explained that for 10 years, he rarely went out to public places like the grocery store and movie theaters. “I went so many years not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses. Just scared. It built up something inside me when I was scared to go out, I was super anxious to go out.”

After spending years living with his parents, Taylor got comfortable in his life again. “It was needed for me personally so I feel so much better today than I have in the last 4 to 5 years,” he said. When asked if he wishes the Twilight fame never happened, the actor responded, “Five years ago, I would’ve said maybe I wish I didn’t go through it. If you ask me now, I say no. I am happy because of what it’s taught me. It’s made me who I am right now. I am thankful.”

Ahead of the interview, Jason shared a behind-the-scenes look at the pair’s sit-down on Twitter and said he was “so proud” of Taylor. “First ever in depth sit down about the intense fame at 16 and the joy and struggles that came with it. Your story is powerful and I know it will help many,” Jason said.

I’m so proud of this moment Taylor Lautner. First ever in depth sit down about the intense fame at 16 and the joy and struggles that came with it. Your story is powerful and I know it will help many. Thank you @TODAYshow for the platform. Airs tomorrow at 10am on @HodaAndJenna pic.twitter.com/YV83a96dVp — Jason Kennedy (@JasonKennedy1) January 26, 2022

Taylor took a break from Hollywood following his roles in Run the Tide and Scream Queens in 2016. During the reprieve, he met Tay through his sister, Makena Lautner. The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl star eventually proposed to his girlfriend on November 11, 2021, after three years of dating. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” Taylor wrote on Instagram following the engagement. “You love me unconditionally. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special.”

While Taylor’s got a wedding to plan, he’s also making his big return to acting in the sports comedy film Home Team, in which he stars opposite Kevin James. The movie begins streaming Friday (Jan. 28) on Netflix.