See Pics

Taylor Lautner & Fiancée Tay Dome Enjoy Malibu Coffee Date 2 Months After Engagement – Photos

Tay Dome, Taylor Lautner
NGRE / BACKGRID
Taylor Lautner 'Ridiculous 6' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 30 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Newly engaged Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome spend their afternoon grabbing coffee and shopping with their dog and friends in MalibuPictured: Taylor Lautner, Tay DomeBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Thousand Oaks, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Taylor Lautner seen eating Togos sandwiches and drinking Starbucks coffee with his girlfriend Tay in Thousand Oaks. The couple seemed very happy and wore masks walking around but took them off once they sat down. Pictured: Taylor Lautner USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* BACKGRID USA 22 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID
Taylor Lautner iHeartRadio Music Festival, Backstage, Las Vegas, USA - 21 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

But first, coffee! Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome got their caffeine fix while walking their dog in beautiful Malibu, California.

Taylor Lautner, 29, and Tay Dome, 24, shared their love for caffeine as well as each other on a coffee date. The Twilight star and his fiancée were spotted grabbing coffee together in Malibu on Tuesday, Jan. 11, exactly two months after their engagement. Tay rocked a green, turtle neck crop top and mom jeans while Taylor kept it comfy in a tan sweatsuit accented with beige sleeves and a mint green pocket. Tay held onto their coffees while the actor walked their dog.

Tay Dome, Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome make a coffee run. (NGRE / BACKGRID)

The Adventures of Shark Boy and Lava Girl actor proposed to Tay on November 11, 2021. He set the stage for his proposal beautifully, as Tay captured on her Instagram post. Taylor got down on one knee in front of a red neon sign that read “Lautner” surrounded by an array of candles and rose pedals. Naturally, the registered nurse accepted his proposal as she captioned the pic, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Taylor also was eager to dote on his new fiancée. “Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he wrote in his own Instagram post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poo emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

Related Gallery

Taylor Lautner's Famous Ex-GF's: PICS

Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd leave Fred Segal Billie Lourd with Taylor Lautner out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2017 Billie Lourd and beau Taylor Lautner lovingly hold hands as they leave Fred Segal
Taylor Lautner and Lily Collins 'Abduction' film premiere, Paris, France - 27 Sep 2011
Maika Monroe, Taylor Lautner W Magazine's Golden Globes Party, Los Angeles, America - 07 Jan 2016

The two Tays first started dating in 2018 soon after Taylor split up with Billie Lourd. They met through Taylor’s sister, Makena Lautner, and officially announced their relationship that fall. They have been going strong ever since and keeping fans updated on their blossoming relationship.

From being each others’ plus-ones at weddings to taking road trips together, the newly-engaged couple has done it all. The two enjoyed a romantic date night on the beach just months before their engagement in August 2021. As they posed in front of the sunset, Tay wore a flannel shirt, jeans and a cute pair of white heels while Taylor sported a casual grey T-shirt. Little did they know, he’d be popping the question just months later.