Robert Rodriguez Announces Sharkboy & Lavagirl Will Appear In New Movie & Taylor Lautner Fans Flip Out

Robert Rodriguez has a new superhero movie on the way to Netflix and during his recent directors’ panel for Comic-Con@Home, the filmmaker revealed that among his ‘huge cast’ is Sharkboy and Lavagirl!

Suit-up superheroes, Robert Rodriguez is coming back with a new project for Netflix and he just teased the return of two millennial-favorite, pint-sized heroes all grown up! During the Collider: Directors On Directing panel for Comic-Con@Home, the esteemed Sin City filmmaker shared that he has a new project in the works at Netflix, and that Sharkboy and Lavagirl of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D are in it! “We have a huge cast,” he said of his upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. “Even Sharkboy and Lavagirl even show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who’s got shark and lava powers. And she’s, like, six.”

Say what?! Fans of the 2005 film, which starred Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley, immediately took to Twitter in the hopes that the surprise announcement meant that Lautner would be reprising his role as Sharkboy! “STAHP! Please say Taylor Lautner is also reprising his iconic role,” one fan emphatically wrote on Twitter. Another chimed in to blatantly say, “Taylor Lautner better be playing Sharkboy (Sharkman?) or this movie means nothing.”

Clearly, fans have a lot of questions about the movie. The flick, which stars Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra, also features a group of young actors playing the children of superheroes who all possess similar powers as their parents. Robert Rodriguez, who has also helmed beloved films such as the Spy Kids movies, was so thrilled when Netflix approached him to make the movie. “Kids couldn’t drive themselves to the theater,” the director said of the film world when Spy Kids came out. “But [with] Netflix, they can sit there and…click it as may times as [they] want.”

The director also described the movie as “an Avengers superhero team, but they all have kids.” Robert even teased in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Taylor Dooley is already slated to reprise her role as Lavagirl. “[Dooley] looks incredible, like she stepped into her own sequel as Lavagirl,” he shared with the outlet in June. “It’s a big movie. It’s a big cast. And it’s gonna be it’s super fun.”

As devoted Team Jacob fans know, Taylor Lautner skyrocketed to fame following his role as Sharkboy in The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D, a spiritual sequel to the Spy Kids films. Three years later, Taylor earned the role of Jacob Black in the Twilight movies, acting as a core cast member until the final film, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, in 2012. After appearing in a few more projects, Taylor has kept a fairly low-profile, but that could all change if he gets onboard with Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes!