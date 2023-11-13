Meet Patrick Macinnis: The Lifestyle Coach Inspiring Fitness Transformations, Overcoming Adversities

Image Credit: Patrick Macinnis

Among them, lifestyle coaches are emerging as influential figures, transcending traditional boundaries. Patrick Macinnis is a noteworthy example—an inspiring lifestyle coach who goes beyond the fitness focus. He inspires people with his relatable journey of breaking down barriers to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Patrick is no ordinary fitness and lifestyle coach but an inspiration for well-being and self-care for his followers. Starting his journey as a small-town boy struggling to overcome his insecurities, Patrick became a renowned name in the global fitness community, encouraging millions to adopt a holistic approach to health. Known to his followers as @patty.lifts, he is a lifestyle coach who is positively impacting the lives of others, especially his social media subscribers, through his coaching, mentoring, and inspiring online presence. He has not only transformed his own life but used his journey and experiences to help others follow in his footsteps by developing multi-faceted programs and using his social media influence to build a huge subscriber base.

With over 64.9k followers on Instagram and over a million views on his YouTube channel, Patrick has solidified his position as a prominent figure in the fitness realm as an influencer and through his unique lifestyle coaching style. Behind the impressive number of his followers and subscriber base lies his key to success, a story of relentless determination and unwavering passion for lifestyle coaching. It is this narrative that amplified his presence on social media, garnering a massive subscriber base. @patty.lifts is not just a social media account but also a platform for Patrick to reach out to individuals seeking a transformation in their lives.

Patrick’s journey into fitness stemmed from his early struggles with body image. During his high school days, Patrick was a lanky kid weighed down by self-doubt. He used to wear multiple shirts to hide his insecurities. This fueled his strong determination to transform his physique. To accomplish his goal, Patrick ventured into powerlifting. He soon started breaking records, proving his mettle at various championships, such as the CPU/IPF Eastern Canadian’s Powerlifting Meet and the IPF Mike Laroche Open Powerlifting Meet.

Beyond his achievements, Patrick’s story also highlights selfless dedication to the betterment of others through lifestyle coaching. As the owner and operator of Team Lifts Coaching FZC in Dubai since December 2022, he transformed the lives of over 1,500+ subscribers, showing them the path to achieve their fitness goals. His achievements as a lifestyle coach are evident through the numerous success stories he currently has under his belt. He has mentored the WBFF Transformation World Champion in 2018 and the WNBF Pro Physique Athlete, who secured a top 5 spot in the world in 2022.

Patrick’s contribution to the realm of fitness is not limited to social media or lifestyle mentorship. He was appointed as a qualified bodybuilding judge in the WNBF, where he spoke volumes about his expertise and knowledge in the field. While presiding over competitions such as the WNBF Vancouver Naturals and the WNBF Maxx Hype Orlando Naturals, Patrick has influenced a community of fitness enthusiasts, sparking a global movement toward prioritizing health.

The most motivating part of Patrick’s journey is his resilience in the face of adversity. He experienced bullying both as a scrawny child and as an overweight individual. This eventually fueled his desire to turn to health and wellness not just to transform his physique but also to combat the anxieties that haunted him. He leveraged the knowledge and experiences gained through his struggles to shape his approach to helping his subscribers. Patrick always emphasized the importance of holistic well-being and grit to set the bar higher in physical fitness.

Currently based in Dubai, Patrick continues to impact his subscribers through his overwhelming presence on social media platforms. His online fitness business now serves as a hub for fitness enthusiasts. In contrast, his collaborations with popular brands in fitness align with his vision of promoting a healthier lifestyle. Patrick is harnessing his social media reach to empower other lifestyle coaches. Many have even highlighted his commitment to fostering a community in this space that supports each other to achieve more than mere physical transformations.

Going forward, Patrick envisions impacting the lives of over 1 million people, helping them achieve their desired health and wellness goals. He also aspires to see his subscribers gain a renewed sense of confidence and self-belief in their fitness journey. Patrick Macinnis’ personal story and his objectives make him more than just a lifestyle coach and influencer. He is a guiding light to seeking to transform their overall health holistically.