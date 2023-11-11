Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Look So in Love Holding Hands on Rare Dinner Date in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Katy Perry looked chic and happy on a recent date night with Orlando Bloom! In photos you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker, 39, slayed a blue coat with a luxe faux fur lining and black wide-legged pants as she held hands with her man in New York City on Friday, November 10. She wore her sleek dark locks in a stylish updo, accessorizing with simple jewelry and an impeccable makeup glam in deep pink shades. She finished the date night look with sexy silver and black kitten heels.

The Lord of the Rings star looked low-key in a green plaid shirt and jacket, and black jeans. He completed the casual vibe with a pair of brown sunglasses and matching brown loafers. The pair looked so in love as they made their way down the sidewalk in Manhattan for a night out.

The power couple, who have been engaged since 2019, recently publicly debuted their daughter, 3-year-old Daisy Dove, after keeping her out of the public eye since her birth. Daisy made her first public appearance in a sweet Minnie Mouse dress on November 4, as her famous mama performed at her Las Vegas residency. Prior to that, only glimpses of the tot on vacation and out and about with her parents were visible to the public.

In a 2020 interview, Katy opened up about why the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the American Idol judge split briefly in 2017, then reunited. “It’s really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it’s not my half and your half that makes a whole. It’s my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”