Adele Admits She Wants to Start Drinking Again After 4 Months of Sobriety

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

After revealing that she’d given up drinking four months ago, Adele, 35, admitted she’d like to return to the indulgence. “I’m just going to chill,” she recently told the audience at her Weekends with Adele residency show in Las Vegas, per Daily Mail. “I’m annoyed as well that I’m sick again because this is red wine weather.”

She continued, stating she’s “ready” to start up again. “I stopped drinking, but obviously now I’m ready to start again because it is my break,” she divulged. She went on to tell the audience that red wine has an undesirable effect on her. “I can’t drink red wine ever when I’m singing because I don’t know about you, but red wine f**** me up. I cannot handle it,” she said, adding that the drink gives her “the worst hangover.”

In October, she told fans at a residency concert that she’d given up drinking alcohol three months prior. “I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” the Daily Mail reported she said at the time. The “I Drink Wine” hitmaker also admitted to a drinking problem in her younger years. “I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s,” she said. “But I miss it so much.”

And she’s been known to cut off her alcohol intake in the past, opening up about it in November of 2021 during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I spent a lot of time alone sitting with my feelings,” she said of the time following her split from Simon Konecki. “I stopped drinking. That’s one great way of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything.”

She also explained that quitting drinking “centered” her. “Well, when I was going through everything a couple of years ago, when I was going through my divorce, yes,” she said, once again touching on quitting alcohol. “Not at the beginning. At first, I was probably keeping the alcohol industry alive. But you know, once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered.”