Adele Admits She Stopped Drinking & Explains Why During Las Vegas Concert

Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Adele, 35, admitted she no longer drinks alcohol, during her Las Vegas residency concert over the weekend, Daily Mail reported. The singer explained that she quit drinking over three months ago but still misses it and made jokes with people drinking in the audience. She also revealed she was a big drinker in her 20s.

“I stopped drinking maybe like three and a half months ago,” the “When We Were Young” crooner reportedly said. “I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my 20s. But I miss it so much.”

She also revealed that she “cut out caffeine” and talked to a fan who said they had been drinking throughout the day before attending her concert. “So enjoy your whiskey sour. I’m very, very jealous,” she said to the fan.

Adele’s latest comments aren’t the first she’s made about her decision to stop drinking. The talented songwriter revealed she “stopped drinking” after her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki and the death of her father Mark Evans from bowel cancer in 2021, during a CBS special interview with Oprah Winfrey. “That’s one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything,” she said at the time.

In addition to talking about not drinking, Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, discussed her birthday plans for her son Angelo, who turns 11 on Thursday. “We have got a busy week coming celebrating him. He is very much like me because I take my birthday very seriously,” she said about her only child, whom she shares with Simon, according to Daily Mail.

She added that she wants to have “a whole month celebration” to mark Angelo’s special day. “From a very young age he seems to have adopted the same point of view, which isn’t quite as fun,” she continued. “He is my son and, obviously, I adore him and he is like, ‘Can I do this and do that?’ “

‘“I am like, ‘That is very expensive. You are 11 shouldn’t we be having a tea party still?’ But you know 11-year-olds in 2023 are like going on 25!” she joked. “He is more savvy in every way than I am and I ever have been or ever will be. That is my week, so I guess my update next week will be, being a bullied mother probably!”