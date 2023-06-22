Adele Laughs After Forgetting The Lyrics To ‘I Drink Wine’ During Las Vegas Residency: Watch

Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to “learning and memory problems,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s something to think about after seeing Adele mess up the lyrics to “I Drink Wine.” During the June 17-18 weekend performance at her Weekends With Adele show at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum, Adele, 35, was in the middle of the song when she stopped suddenly. “I forgot the f—king lyrics,” she said, adding a “bloody hell.” A fan caught the stumble and posted it online, including the bit when Adele leaned toward the front row. “Remind me of the lyric,” she said.

Remind me of me lyric, remind me of me lyric ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/szD0G9ZVD9 — David 😜 (@DavidBer02) June 18, 2023

The audience was helpful, and Adele laughed off the fumble, even offering the fan who provided her the lyrics $50. “Alright, let’s reset and start that one again, shall we?” When Adele attempted to restart the song, her inner-ear monitor malfunctioned, prompting further delays. As the tech gurus went to reset everything, Adele tried some crowd work. “What’s a joke I’ve got? No, that one’s a bit sh-t,” she said. “No, I can’t tell that one. That’s too filthy.” The audience begged her to tell it – “No, I can’t,” she said, “I think I’ve told it before, and I think I got it in trouble” – and Adele finally relented.

After the crew got the song back in order, Adele decided to do a do-over. “Hello, everybody,” she said, introducing herself as if that whole debacle didn’t happen again. She performed the song like a pro, and fans in the audience were delighted to experience this personal moment with Adele.

The “I Drink Wine” slip-up might not have been the most embarrassing moment of the weekend. During another performance, she revealed that she was diagnosed with a condition commonly known as “jock itch.”

“I sweat a lot, and it doesn’t go anywhere, so I basically am just sitting in my own sweat, so my doctor [diagnosed] me [with] jock itch,” she explained, per PEOPLE. “Jock itch, that sounds like I’m a big [Denver] Nuggets fan, doesn’t it? It looks like I’m a big athlete, right?”

Fans will get more chances to experience this brand of TMI. In March, Adele announced she was extending her run in Vegas. “Playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough. I know that, so I am coming back,” she said during a March performance. “I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to film it. I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see the show [can].”