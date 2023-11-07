Jeremy Renner Opens Up About Going to Therapy 11 Months After Snowplow Accident

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner detailed the many different means of therapy and recovery that he underwent after suffering from a terrifying snowplow accident on New Year’s Day in an Instagram post on Monday, November 6. The Avengers actor, 52, admitted that even though the journey to recovery has been long, he’s still incredibly grateful to have survived the accident and have the support of his family, friends, and fans.

The actor posted a photo of with a bandaged heart emoji, before opening up about his “Rest and Recovery” process. “I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he wrote.

Jeremy continued and said that his work on his mental health has been most integral to his recovery. “My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better,” he wrote. “Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so.”

The Town star concluded by showing that the accident gave him a new lease on life, and he wanted to prove to his supporters that he would do his best to do the most he could with his life. “Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all,” he wrote.

Jeremy suffered a near-fatal accident with a snowplow on New Year’s Day, as he saved his nephew from being run over by it. Months after the accident, he revealed that he suffered over 30 broken bones, but he admitted that he had no regrets about trying to save his loved one. “I’d do it again, because it’s going right up to my nephew,” he said in an ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer.

In that same interview, Jeremy also revealed that he considered end-of-life options depending on the extent of his injuries, but luckily, he’s been on the road to recovery. “Don’t let me live on tubes on a machine,” he said. “If my existence is going to be on drugs and painkillers, let me go now.”