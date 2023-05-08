Jeremy Renner Reveals His Impressive Progress With Walking In New Video 4 Months After Accident

Who says Hawkeye doesn’t have any superpowers? Jeremy Renner has a healing factor that would put Wolverine to shame and a determination that rivals Captain America’s. Four months after Jeremy, 52, was run over by a snowplow in Nevada while saving his nephew, he gave an update on his recovery. “My [physical therapist] made this for reference and to remember,” he captioned the video he posted on May 6, “you cannot walk unless you take one step at a time!” And that’s exactly what the Avengers star does in the video.

The video documents Jeremy’s improvement after the accident: from his first steps with a walker to slowly moving on a treadmill to his uncertain, wobbly stride while walking with a brace. The video ends with Jeremy walking towards the camera before giving his best ‘model turning on the catwalk’ move, showing that he is well on the road to being 100% again.

Jeremy’s fellow superhero, Jason Momoa, left a string of hearts in the comments section. “One foot in front of the other. Your strength is tremendous,” wrote Zach Merck, the director of Jeremy’s Rennervations series. “U ARE A REAL AVENGER RESPECT,” added a fan. “This is what you get with determination and hard work. Congratulations on how far you’ve come. Continued prayers for healing,” said another.

The Hurt Locker star also showed how far he’s come on May 5. “I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress(this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” he captioned a video of him exercising. “The body is miraculous…. Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia etc ). Encouraged after this warmup to press on (don’t tell my PT).”

For Jeremy, everything is healing nicely. For the Apr. 11 premiere of Rennervations, Jeremy walked the red carpet at L.A.’s Westwood Regency Village Theatre. Though he used a cane to move, one wouldn’t know that three months earlier, he was fighting for his life after being crushed under the treads of a 14,000-pound PistenBully Snowcat.

The near-death experience changed Jeremy. During an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he said he dropped twenty pounds and gave up smoking. “I haven’t had a smoke since then,” he said. “Easiest way to quit smoking, I’m telling ya. I couldn’t imagine not doing that and quitting smoking. I’d be a wreck of a human. But because I almost killed myself, I didn’t even think about smoking. It was easy peasy.”