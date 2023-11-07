Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless & Slays in Completely Sheer Dress at Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday Party

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did at Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday party in New York City on November 7. For the event, the 32-year-old slayed in a sheer brown sparkly dress and chose to go braless underneath, as seen here.

Emily’s skintight long-sleeve brown dress was entirely see-through, revealing her bare chest beneath the sparkly fabric while the hemline was super short on one side and longer on the other. Beneath the dress, she rocked a pair of sheer black tights and styled her look with a pair of ankle-strap black suede sandals and a black The Row Dalia Baguette. As for her glam, she had her brown hair down in loose waves while parted in the middle.

Emily’s brown dress was her second look of the evening and earlier in the night, she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards when she wore a pale mint green Tory Burch SS24 Dress. Emily’s sleeveless mini was fitted and draped across the bodice and the extremely short hemline. She topped her look off with a pair of matching, peep-toe satin green heeled mules, a Brilliant Earth Garbo Diamond Bracelet, and a Jeffrey Levinson Elina Clutch Gold.

Earlier that day, Emily was out and about in NYC getting ready for her busy night, when she rocked a pair of tight black high-waisted leggings with a matching fitted black turtleneck. On top of the outfit she wore a long, oversized gray duster coat and she tied her look together with a pair of brown and black chevron Jimmy Choo Beren Boots, a Loewe Medium Squeeze Bag, and black Miu Miu Glimpse Sunglasses.