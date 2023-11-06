Priscilla Presley Says She Was ‘Concerned’ About ‘Priscilla’ Film Prior to Release

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Although Priscilla Presley, 78, admires Sofia Coppola‘s film, Priscilla, she did express that she had prior concerns going into the project with the 52-year-old. During an appearance in Las Vegas on the day of the film’s November 3 premiere, Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife opened up to PEOPLE about her thoughts on the biopic. “I was very concerned about this movie,” she admitted before adding, “I think it’s right on, to be honest with you.”

Priscilla, who penned the memoir Elvis and Me in 1985, went on to share that if someone else had asked to make the film she would’ve disapproved. “I love her filmmaking. I think she does a great job. She is for women, and when she approached me about doing a movie about me, I was moved by it,” she explained of the film which was adapted from her book. “If anyone were to do a movie, it would be for her. I would never support another movie from anyone else doing it.”

The mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley went on to express why she connected with Sofia during this project. “She has such a big heart and her father [Francis Ford Coppola] is very famous and she really connected with me,” the 78-year-old gushed. “I have no problems with what she did in any way.” Priscilla made sure to note that Sofia “was so wanting it to be right” when she directed the film about her life.

Sofia’s film, which premiered on November 3, reportedly was slammed by Elvis’ late daughter ahead of her January passing. Lisa reportedly sent emails to Sofia and expressed her disdain of the script, as reported by Variety on November 2. “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative. As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character,” she reportedly wrote four months before she died. “I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father.”

More so, the late “Lights Out” songstress went on to call Sofia’s script a “vengeful” storyline. “I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?” she added. Lisa reportedly also asked Francis’ daughter to make changes to the film and threatened to speak out “against” the movie if she didn’t oblige. “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly,” she wrote.

In response, Sofia reportedly tried to reassure Lisa that the project was in good hands. Afterall, Priscilla is also credit as an executive producer on the film. “I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity,” she replied back. Elvis and his ex were married from 1967 to 1973 and only welcomed one child during their relationship. The “King of Rock and Roll” died in August 1977, whereas Lisa died at the start of this year.