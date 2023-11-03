Priscilla Presley Reveals She Still Wants to Be Buried Next to Ex-Husband Elvis Presley

Image Credit: Luca Carlino/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Priscilla Presley is opening up about what will happen after her death. Priscilla discussed her burial plans on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored. “My feelings [about being buried at Graceland] are great,” the 78-year-old said. “That’s, you know, what I want and wanted.”

Piers then asked Priscilla if she wanted to be buried next to Elvis Presley. “Yes,” she replied. He followed up and asked her if that would happen. She said, “Yes.” Elvis and Priscilla married in 1967 and had one daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley. They divorced in 1973.

“Elvis was… I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t think I ever will again, ever,” Priscilla told Piers. “He had the biggest heart. He had a great sense of humor. He had a lot of love.”

In line with her wishes, Priscilla will be buried at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. However, a settlement agreement over Lisa Marie’s estate between Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough noted that Priscilla would not be buried directly next to Elvis.

The King of Rock and Roll is buried in his father Vernon and grandmother Minnie. The agreement stated that Priscilla will be buried as close to Elvis in the Meditation Garden at Graceland without moving existing gravesites, according to PEOPLE.

Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, are buried across the garden on the other side of a fountain. Riley became the sole trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate following her mother’s sudden death in January 2023 at the age of 54. This means she’s the sole owner of Graceland.

“I think Riley will be great. She has asked me a few things about what to do, and we’ll talk…,” Priscilla said about Riley’s new role. “I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and doing so well with her career. She’s so talented.”

During the interview, Priscilla cried while talking about Lisa Marie’s death. “It was unbearable,” Priscilla said about losing her only daughter.