Kelly Bensimon Reveals How Jimmy Fallon Inspired Her to Do ‘RHUGT: RHONY Legacy’

Kelly Killoren Bensimon gave Jimmy Fallon credit for convincing her to do The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at BravoCon.

“It was funny because it’s actually because of Jimmy Fallon that I’m back on the show,” Kelly, 55, exclusively shared on Friday, November 3. “I saw his wife and I was in Bridgehampton and Jimmy’s like, ‘Would you ever go back on Housewives?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. It depends on what happens.’ And he’s like, ‘No no no. You have to do it.’ So I was like, ‘He’s right. I’m just gonna do it.’ ”

Kelly explained that she got the call do RHONY: Legacy, which was originally in the works after Bravo decided to reboot the original franchise. “I was just like, ‘Okay let’s do this. We’re gonna have a really good time.’ I love Luann [de Lesseps] so much and a lot of the women I know well,” Kelly said. “I was really excited about it.”

However, RHONY: Legacy ended up being announced as the next season of RHUGT on Peacock, with six RHONY alums including Kelly, Luann, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, and Kristen Taekman taking a trip to St. Barts. And thanks to Jimmy’s initial convincing, Kelly happily accepted the offer to return to reality TV.

“When we were gonna do Ultimate Girls Trip — this intense seven-day trip — I was like, ‘Alright, game on. Let’s go,’ ” Kelly said. She also confirmed she had a “great” time doing the show and “would spend every single day with these women. I love them.”

As for the many RHONY alums that didn’t go on the St. Barts trip, Kelly revealed which one of them she would’ve loved to have had there.

“I miss Tinsley [Mortimer] cause I know her personally for a long time,” Kelly said.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premieres December 14 on Peacock. The trailer was released November 5 at BravoCon.