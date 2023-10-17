‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Engaged to Robert Bovard, Couple Set for November Wedding

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Tinsley Mortimer is reportedly engaged! The 48-year-old is reportedly set to wed Robert Bovard next month, a source close to The Real Housewives of New York City alum told Page Six on October 16. The insider revealed that the wedding is set to take place in Palm Beach, FL on November 11 among family and friends.

After Tinsley’s 2020 exit from the hit Bravo reality series, she has been living a life primarily out of the spotlight. Due to her increased privacy, the tabloid reported that much of Robert’s personal life remains unknown. The source did not reveal how long the blonde beauty and her fiancé have been dating or when he proposed, however, Page Six claimed that Tinsley received a lavish emerald engagement ring.

The socialite seemingly confirmed her engagement with a vague post via Instagram Stories in recent weeks, as reported by the outlet. “Family vacation before the big day!” she captioned a photo with Robert and three children. Tinsley carefully concealed the children’s faces with heart emojis. Page Six also noted that it is unclear if the kiddos in the snapshots are Robert’s. Tinsley also shared a second photo with the kids and captioned it “Twin power,” as reported by Bravo TV.

Prior to Robert, Tinsley was engaged to Scott Kluth, however, the couple called it quits by 2021. Tinsley and her ex famously had their first blind date on RHONY and fans of the series followed their off-and-on romance from 2017 until their final breakup. Scott even shared a statement with PEOPLE in May 2021 about their split. “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months,” he said at the time. “This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

Her marriage to Robert will not be first, as she was previously married to her “childhood sweetheart” Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer from 2002 until their 2009 split. During her single years, Tinsley has been linked to many high-profile men including German royal Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and actor Constantine Maroulis, per Bravo.

At the time of her exit from the show, she took to Instagram to thank the fans via Instagram. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all my fans and friends who supported me and are happy for my fairy tale ending. Without #RHONY, I would never have met my prince charming, Scott. Being a Housewife was such a fun experience, and I thank @bravoandy and all the wonderful people at Shed Media and @bravotv Swipe for a trip down memory lane. I love you all so much!!!” she captioned the post.