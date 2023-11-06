RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Seemingly Defends Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears Memoir Drama

Image Credit: BabiradPicture/Shutterstock, Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Everybody has an opinion on Britney Spears’ bombshell memoir The Woman in Me, and now Kandi Burruss of the Real Housewives of Atlanta seems to have sided with her ex, Justin Timberlake! “I don’t want anybody to, like, [put] down Justin because you’ve got to remember the times that we were going through at the time,” she told Page Six at BravoCon, referring to Brit’s claim that her ex-boyfriend used to speak in a blaccent.

“That era of pop and R&B, it was a lot of boy bands that did, like, urban music, urban routines and dancing, the whole image,” she continued. “That was in at the time, and nobody was passing judgment.” The reality star also lamented that “people are getting canceled” for issues that she says weren’t “a problem” in years past.

“I just feel like that was young Justin,” she told the outlet. “Leave him alone, y’all. He was a really, really good guy.”

Kandi’s comments come amid intense fan backlash after Britney’s memoir revealed a number of unflattering claims about her relationship with the NSYNC singer, including alleged infidelity and the blaccent claims. In fact, both Justin and his wife, Jessica Biel, were recently forced to limit or disable comments on their Instagram accounts, as fans of Britney flooded their comments threads with angry remarks in response to the book.

And the Bravolebrity isn’t the only one to step forward with words of support for Justin — fellow NSYNC singer Lance Bass, a good friend to both singers, recently did the same. “Look, everyone has their own opinion,” he told TMZ during an impromptu interview last month. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

Justin himself was said to be displeased with the intimate revelations contained in Britney’s book, which was released on October 24. “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” a source told Us Weekly for an October 25 report. “He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up.”