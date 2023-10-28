Lance Bass Urges Fans to Forgive Justin Timberlake: ‘Britney Did’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Lance Bass is urging fans to show Justin Timberlake “forgiveness” after Britney Spears’ claims about their relationship in her bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me.

“Look, everyone has their own opinion,” Lance, 44, told TMZ. “I feel like the world is so full of hate right now and we need to practice a little forgiveness. Britney did. Let’s take a note from her.”

Britney, 41, gives inside details about her past relationship with Justin, 42, which lasted from 1999 to 2002, including claims that she became pregnant during their relationship and had an abortion.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” the “Gimme More” singer wrote in her book. “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

They didn’t want anyone to know about the situation, so they kept the information from Britney’s family and she had the abortion at home.

“The only person who knew besides Justin and me was [former assistant] Felicia [Culotta], who was always on hand to help me,” the memoir continued. “I was told, ‘It might hurt a little bit, but you’ll be fine.'”

“On the appointed day, with only Felicia and Justin there, I took the little pills. Soon I started having excruciating cramps,” Britney recalled. “I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming.”

In addition, Britney also claimed in her book that Justin cheated on her. She also confirmed that she kissed choreographer Wade Robson during her relationship with the “Bye Bye Bye” singer.

Justin has since turned off his Instagram comments, with a source telling Page Six that it was due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying.” People then took their frustrations out in the comment section of Jessica Biel, whom Justin married in 2012.

Although Jessica, 41, and Justin have been radio silent since The Woman in Me’s release, the Candy actress received several comments on old photos from her feed.

“I never understood what you saw in Justin,” one user wrote, while someone else added, “Your husband is [trash can emoji].” Other commenters said she should “run” from her marriage.

However, others defended Jessica and urged people to “stop attacking” the 7th Heaven alum, with one person writing, “ “I feel bad for the hate you and JT are getting. It’s unnecessary. What happened was in the past & people need to move on.”