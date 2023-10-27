Britney Spears Fans Head to Jessica Biel’s Instagram Account After Justin Timberlake Disables Comments Amid Memoir

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake may have silenced Britney Spears‘ fans on social media with the click of a button. But undeterred, many of them simply took to his wife Jessica Biel‘s account to continue expressing their displeasure with the bombshell revelations contained in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Now, the Texas Chainsaw Massacre beauty has also disabled comments.

The “SexyBack” singer turned off his comments on Thursday, October 26, with a source telling Page Six that it was due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying,” in response to Brit’s revelations that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Justin, and that Justin allegedly cheated on her with an unnamed person. It was all too much for Britney’s army of fans, and when they could no longer comment on Justin’s account, they turned their ire on his wife of 11 years.

“I never understood what you saw in Justin,” wrote a member of ‘The Britney Army,’ on an August 21 post by Jessica, while another seethed, “She is putting Britney under the rug. How can someone hold that in and once it comes out you shun her….it’s the past being brought up for reason. He ruined her.” “Britney deserves and has every right to tell HER STORY,” penned a third.

A fourth raged with anger towards Justin. “How can you still be married to a man who destroyed your ex-girlfriend’s psychological well-being? As a woman, you should put yourself in her shoes and have a minimum of empathy. But no, it’s covering up everything this monster did.”

Others defended the actress and her husband. “I feel bad for the hate you and JT are getting. It’s unnecessary. What happened was in the past & people need to move on,” remarked a follower. “Omg stop attacking his wife!!! She didn’t do anything leave Jessica alone,” wrote another.

Justin and Britney dated for three years before breaking up in 2002. The “Cry Me a River” singer went on to marry the 7th Heaven star in 2012. They’ve since welcomed two sons, Silas and Phinneas.