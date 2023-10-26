Justin Timberlake Disables Instagram Comments Amid Britney Spears Memoir Revelations

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake isn’t interested in hearing from angry fans of Britney Spears after her bombshell memoir and all its revelations dropped. The NSYNC singer disabled comments on his verified Instagram account, and according to a source, the decision was made because of fan backlash in his comments thread. The insider for Page Six reportedly said he shut down the ability to comment directly due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying.”

Britney’s book The Woman in Me, which was released on October 24, detailed her three-year, high-profile relationship with Justin between 1999 and 2002, and included intimate revelations. Among them was a claim that she became pregnant with Justin and had an abortion due to Justin’s lack of desire to start a family at a young age.

“I loved Justin so much,” she wrote. “I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

She painfully described memories of the day she underwent the abortion. “On the appointed day, with only Felicia [Culotta, her assistant at the time] and Justin there, I took the little pills,” she continued. “Soon I started having excruciating cramps. I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming.”

The “Baby, One More Time” songstress also recalled the way Justin comforted her. “Justin came into the bathroom and lay on the floor with me,” she wrote. “At some point he thought maybe music would help, so he got his guitar and he lay there with me strumming it.”

Though Justin has remained silent on the many bombshells in Britney’s epic memoir, a source claimed he’s not pleased. “Justin thought Britney might talk about their ups and downs in more general terms — not air out their very personal, dirty laundry,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly for an October 25 report. “He’s disappointed she went this route decades after they split up.”