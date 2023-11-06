Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Fends Off Ben Affleck Fans in New Video: ‘Back Up, Bitch’

Image Credit: Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

No one is getting near Jennifer Lopez‘s man! Three days after the 54-year-old gushed over her husband, Ben Affleck, 51, the songstress fended off his fans during an outing in Los Angeles on November 5 (watch the VIDEO HERE). After the A-listers enjoyed dinner with her child, Emme, 15, at The Ivy, the Gone Girl star received some adoration from fans driving by. “Woo! We love you!” they screamed at Ben.

J.Lo was not having it, turning around and realizing her husband was being yelled at by passing women. “Back up, bitch!” she clapped back at the fans from her SUV. After the Hustlers star shouted at Ben’s admirers, she looked at the paparazzi and let out a good-natured giggle. Despite Jennifer fending off Ben’s fans, her hubby appeared stoic and was not pictured laughing at the incident.

Their dinner outing comes one day after they wowed at the LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci. While at the event on Saturday, J.Lo and Ben looked dashing in their best ensembles. The brunette beauty rocked a stunning gold lace gown with a high slit. Jennifer accessorized her look with sky-high heels and a giant ruby necklace, while Ben looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with black dress shoes.

Aside from their recent outing in L.A., Jennifer recently gushed over Ben during an interview with Vogue on November 2. While she promoted her new lip balms for J.Lo Beauty, she opened up about how the 51-year-old has changed her outlook on her own beauty. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” the mother-of-two shared. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

Earlier, the “On the Floor” hitmaker explained how she has reached a point of self-love. “I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” Jennifer said. “Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

Bennifer married in August 2022 and now share a blended family of five kiddos. Prior to Ben, J.Lo was married to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. They welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Ben was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and they share three kids: Seraphina, 14, Samuel, 11, and Violet, 17.