Vanessa Hudgens Gets Covered in Green Makeup for Wicked Witch of the West Halloween Costume

She’ll get you, my pretty! Vanessa Hudgens showed off her last epic Halloween costume with an Instagram photo on Tuesday, October 31. The High School Musical star, 34, dressed up as the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz and Wicked. She looked fabulous in her outfit and shared a holiday greeting for her fans in the caption. “Happy halloweeeeen,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress snapped a mirror selfie to show off her total outfit. She definitely went all out as she covered herself in green makeup to really channel Elphaba. She also dyed her hair orange to really give herself a full witchy transformation. For the Wicked Witch’s outfit, Vanessa sported a plunging black dress. Of course, she completed the look with a pointy witch’s hat. She also shared a few photos of her in the outfit celebrating Halloween with friends.

Vanessa has always been open about her love for Halloween and spooky season, and she’s more than happy to share her amazing costumes with fans. Besides the Wicked Witch of the West costume, the Spring Breakers star dressed up with her fiancé Cole Tucker as he was Zorro, and she was Elena earlier in the month. She showed off a photo of their cute couple’s costume on Instagram. “If only we had a black horse to complete the look,” she wrote.

At the start of October, she posted a cute photo of herself in Cole’s arms. She celebrated both their love and the start of her favorite time of year. “Spooky szn + my fiancé = happy ghoul,” she wrote in the sweet Instagram caption.

Vanessa has showed off plenty of Halloween costumes over the years. In fact, this isn’t the first time that she’s dressed up as a witch. She’s put both sexy and spooky spins on the costume idea in the past. Some of her other classic costumes have included movie references, like her Black Swan outfit or Bring It On cheerleader look.