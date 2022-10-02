Vanessa Hudgens Is Halloween Ready As A ‘Witch’ In Black Bikini Top & Lingerie: Video

Vanessa Hudgens just got back her stellar summer vacation in Italy and is already getting in the Halloween mood! The High School Musical actress took to her Instagram on Saturday (October 1) to share photos and a video of herself and a pal dressed up in barely-there costumes featuring black bras, lace and lingerie. “HAPPY OCTOBER 1sttttt, swipe for a laugh,” she captioned the post, referencing her epic fail at the end of the clip. Watch below!

The gorgeous Disney star’s post comes as she landed back in the U.S. after an incredible trip to the Italian coast last month. Rocking a chic floral bikini and Prada sunglasses, Vanessa looked every inch the cover girl as she took a dip in the gorgeous blue waters alongside her younger sister Stella.

The gorgeous siblings have become inseparable recently, doing everything from traveling abroad to taking sultry mirror selfies. Just last month, Vanessa, sporting a barely-there top, puckered up for the camera in a post to Instagram, as her look-a-like sister wore an even-more revealing top that she paired with low-rise jeans. The sassy snap was captioned, “Big y2k girls.”

The picture-perfect pair also recently took a trip to Rome to celebrate the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection. Once again taking to her social media, Vanessa shared pics of the siblings before the star-studded event, as they posed like supermodels in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa Collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” Vanessa captioned the photo album.

Meanwhile, Vanessa has been going from strength to strength with 25-year-old, MLB player boyfriend Cole Tucker. A few months ago, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship is better than ever! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”