Vanessa Hudgens Becomes A Terrifying Witch In Halloween Transformation Video: Watch

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, is already getting in the Halloween spirit for her new role! The actress took to Instagram to share an eye-catching video that showed her getting transformed into a scary witch for Eli Roth’s Haunted House: Trick-VR-Treat, a new 30-minute virtual experience project for META, according to Variety. The clip, which is speeded up, starts out with Vanessa sitting in a chair as intense prosthetics are put on her face by a talented team and ends with the terrifying result as she walks up the camera with the creepy look and waves.

“Oh the transformation 😈🖤only my friend @realeliroth would make me look this good👻 @meta Horizon Worlds, 10/2,” she wrote while promoting the project in the caption. Her fans were quick to comment on the transformation and most of them loved it. “Wow!!!” many exclaimed while another asked how long the transformation took. “This is so cool,” another shared.

Before Vanessa shared her latest video, she shared black and white photos and a video of herself dressed as a sexy witch. The beauty posed with a pal in black lingerie and had her hair pulled back as she added a black veil atop her head and matching gloves. “HAPPY OCTOBER 1sttttt, swipe for a laugh,” she wrote alongside the photos and video.

Vanessa’s latest posts don’t come as too much of a surprise considering she’s known for loving Halloween. The talented star takes to social media every Oct. to share multiple scary and sexy costumes that always manage to get a lot of attention. From an angel to a wolf to a teen witch, she never disappoints when it comes to epic looks during the spookiest time of year.

When Vanessa’s not wowing with Halloween looks, she’s doing so with her overall everyday style. One of her most recent outfits included a black crop top, matching pants, and a white bucket hat. She posed in the look alongside her sister Stella, who also looked great in her own crop top and jeans, in a photo she shared in June.